NMDC iron ore production jumps 11% YoY in November 2025

NMDC reported an 11.09% rise in iron ore production in November 2025 to 5.01 million tonnes (MT), compared to 4.51 MT recorded in the same month of the previous year.

While the company's iron ore sales jumped 4.25% to 4.17 MT in November 2025, compared to 4 MT posted in November 2024.

Iron ore production in the Chhattisgarh division surged 9.48% YoY to 3.58 MT in November 2025, while sales declined 1.03% to 2.87 MT, compared to 2.90 MT in November 2024.

On the other hand, the Karnataka division saw a 15.32% YoY increase in production, reaching 1.43 MT in November 2025. Sales advanced 18.18% to 1.30 MT in November 2025, compared to 1.10 MT in November 2024.