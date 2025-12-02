Hero MotoCorp posts 31% YoY increase in November two-wheeler sales

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Hero MotoCorp has recorded 31% rise in total two-wheeler sales in November 2025, selling 604,490 units during the month as compared with 459,805 units dispatched in the same period last year.

While motorcycle sales increased by 27% to 539,128 units, scooter dispatches jumped 93% to 65,362 units in November 2025 over November 2024.

Domestic sales rose by 30% to 570,520 units in November 2025 from 439,777 units in November 2024. Exports for the period under review added up to 33,970 units, up 70% YoY.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has sold 42,98,070 units of motorcycles and scooters, up 2% YoY.