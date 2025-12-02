Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp posts 31% YoY increase in November two-wheeler sales

Hero MotoCorp posts 31% YoY increase in November two-wheeler sales

Image
Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp has recorded 31% rise in total two-wheeler sales in November 2025, selling 604,490 units during the month as compared with 459,805 units dispatched in the same period last year.

While motorcycle sales increased by 27% to 539,128 units, scooter dispatches jumped 93% to 65,362 units in November 2025 over November 2024.

Domestic sales rose by 30% to 570,520 units in November 2025 from 439,777 units in November 2024. Exports for the period under review added up to 33,970 units, up 70% YoY.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company has sold 42,98,070 units of motorcycles and scooters, up 2% YoY.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The company's standalone net profit rose 15.72% to Rs 1,392.83 crore on 15.89% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 12,126.37 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.19% to currently trade at Rs 6283.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

