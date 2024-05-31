Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Dynamics Q4 PAT zooms 89% YoY to Rs 289 cr

Bharat Dynamics Q4 PAT zooms 89% YoY to Rs 289 cr

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The missiles maker's net profit soared 89.04% to Rs 288.78 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 152.76 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 848.57 crore in the March quarter, up 6.5% from Rs 796.79 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

Profit before tax surged 88.46% year on year to Rs 387.87 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

On full year basis, the company's net profit zoomed 73.98% to Rs 612.72 crore despite of 4.41% decline in revenue to Rs 2,369.28 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the firms board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.85 per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

Bharat Dynamics is engaged in the manufacturing of Missiles and allied Defence Equipments. The Company provides majority of its goods and services to the Indian Armed forces and Government of India.

Shares of Bharat Dynamics slipped 2.42% to Rs 1,509.25 on the BSE.

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

