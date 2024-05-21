Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Bharat Electronics consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.18% to Rs 8564.08 crore

Net profit of Bharat Electronics rose 30.04% to Rs 1797.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1382.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.18% to Rs 8564.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6479.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.51% to Rs 3984.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2984.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 20268.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17734.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8564.086479.12 32 20268.2417734.44 14 OPM %26.7128.27 -24.9023.04 - PBDT2508.611895.54 32 5709.414351.73 31 PBT2390.071781.56 34 5266.213922.91 34 NP1797.111382.02 30 3984.522984.42 34

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

