DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 27.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 597.26 crore

Net profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 27.42% to Rs 61.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 597.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 667.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.51% to Rs 181.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 2431.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2503.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales597.26667.23 -10 2431.242503.75 -3 OPM %14.049.97 -10.626.39 - PBDT86.6867.61 28 258.86152.47 70 PBT82.2964.46 28 244.66140.37 74 NP61.5348.29 27 181.67104.10 75

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

