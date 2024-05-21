DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 27.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 597.26 crore

Net profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 27.42% to Rs 61.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 597.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 667.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 74.51% to Rs 181.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 104.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.90% to Rs 2431.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2503.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

