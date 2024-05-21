Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 23.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 1733.99 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 23.79% to Rs 77.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 1733.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1672.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.90% to Rs 217.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 6829.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6667.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1733.991672.65 4 6829.796667.65 2 OPM %8.296.31 -5.905.55 - PBDT194.66132.34 47 536.56482.64 11 PBT133.1380.05 66 326.24297.23 10 NP77.5962.68 24 217.04219.02 -1

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

