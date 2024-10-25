Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 2.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 208.53 croreNet profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 2.94% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 208.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 188.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales208.53188.85 10 OPM %30.5029.97 -PBDT59.2551.60 15 PBT28.1925.76 9 NP20.6320.04 3
