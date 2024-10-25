Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 2.94% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 208.53 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 2.94% to Rs 20.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 208.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 188.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.208.53188.8530.5029.9759.2551.6028.1925.7620.6320.04

