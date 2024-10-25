Atul consolidated net profit rises 51.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.68% to Rs 1392.83 croreNet profit of Atul rose 51.47% to Rs 136.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.68% to Rs 1392.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1193.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1392.831193.71 17 OPM %17.4313.00 -PBDT268.51177.69 51 PBT190.97123.70 54 NP136.8190.32 51
