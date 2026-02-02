Bharat Forge arm to receive capital infusion of Rs 300 cr

Bharat Forge, BF Industrial Solutions (BFISL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and J S Auto Cast Foundry India (JS Auto), a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, have entered into Securities Subscription Agreement (SSA) and Shareholders Agreement (SHA) (Definitive Transaction Agreements) with PI Opportunities Fund I Scheme II (Investor) on 02 February 2026.

Under the terms of the Definitive Transaction Agreements, Investor has agreed to subscribe to, and JS Auto has agreed to offer, issue, and allot equity shares and compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), subject to the terms and conditions mentioned therein (proposed transaction) resulting in the Investor acquiring 23% stake in JS Auto on a fully diluted basis for a consideration of Rs 300 crore to be received by JS Auto.