Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc approves allotment of NCDs up to Rs 1,400 cr

Hindustan Zinc approves allotment of NCDs up to Rs 1,400 cr

Image
Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Hindustan Zinc has approved the allotment of (i) 42,000 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating up to Rs 420 crore (STRPP1); and (ii) 98,000 unsecured, redeemable, rated, listed non-convertible debentures having a face value of Rs 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh only) each, aggregating up to Rs 980 crore (STRPP2 which together with STRPP 1 (STRPPS)), where the cumulative principal amount of the STRPPS shall not exceed Rs 1400 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agarwal Industrial Corporation wins order of Rs 218.59 cr

Lupin launches Dasatinib Tablets in U.S. market

Janata Sahakari Bank Pune selects TCS BaNCS for its digital transformation

Nifty trades above 24,950 mark; media shares decline

Nifty trades above 24,850; European mrkt decline

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story