Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit rises 49.73% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics rose 49.73% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.23% to Rs 174.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 158.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.174.51158.3225.8323.6248.1837.3325.4816.1019.4212.97

