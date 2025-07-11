Bharat Forge Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1217.3, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.81% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 6.27% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1217.3, down 1.42% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 25159.1. The Sensex is at 82509.41, down 0.82%.Bharat Forge Ltd has eased around 6.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23916.85, down 1.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.02 lakh shares in last one month.