Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 1.96%, up for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28504.05, down 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1767.9, up 1.96% on the day. Bharat Forge Ltd is up 63.27% in last one year as compared to a 11.58% jump in NIFTY and a 28.97% jump in the Nifty Auto index.