Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Integrated Hitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Integrated Hitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Integrated Hitech reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 and also during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 76.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit rises 17.02% in the March 2025 quarter

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 786.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 53.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Adani Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 53.33% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story