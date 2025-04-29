Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 76.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.34% to Rs 6.70 crore

Net profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 76.34% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.34% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 217.31% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 92.49% to Rs 19.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

6.703.5219.7310.2550.0042.6164.6244.882.230.878.632.862.090.508.062.121.640.934.951.56

