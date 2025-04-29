Stock Alert: Trent, Hexaware Tech, IndusInd Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O Trading on 29 April 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Ambuja Cements, Vishal Mega Mart, Ceat, Fedbank Financial Services, Five-Star Business Finance, IndiaMART InterMESH, Jana Small Finance Bank, Praj Industries, Punjab & Sind Bank, Schaeffler India, Shoppers Stop, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Trent will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit jumped 17% to Rs 327.20 crore on 16.7% increase in net sales to Rs 3,207.90 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

RPG Life Sciences reported 64.3% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 117.35 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 13.24 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 12.7% YoY to Rs 143.09 crore in Q4 FY25. The companys board recommends a final dividend of Rs 20 per share for FY25.

UCO Banks standalone net profit jumped 24.1% to Rs 652.43 crore on 16.5% increase in total income to Rs 8136.79 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Also Read

Central Bank of India reported a 28% increase to Rs 1,033.55 crore on 7.6% rise in total income to Rs 10,432.56 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

IndusInd Banks deputy chief executive officer (CEO) Arun Khurana has resigned from the position with immediate effect from 28 April 2025.

Landmark Cars has sold its Jeep Punjab business of two showrooms and one workshop. With this, the company has completely exited from the state of Punjab. This move is in line with the companys strategy to consolidate its operations and rationalize costs.

Adani Total Gas reported 8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 154.59 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 167.96 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales increased 14.9% YoY to Rs 1,341.26 crore in Q4 FY25.

