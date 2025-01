Bharat Forge has approved additional investment in the equity shares of Kalyani Powertrain (KPTL) (wholly owned subsidiary of the company) by way of rights issue. The company shall subscribe to 82,000,000 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each of KPTL for an amount of Rs. 82 crore.

The current tranche of investment will be completed by 10 February 2025.

