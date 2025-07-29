Indices trade with decent gains; realty shares advance

Realty shares advanced after declining in the past five consecutive trading sessions.
At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 406.81 points or 0.50% to 81,295.84. The Nifty 50 index advanced 143.55 points or 0.58% to 24,824.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.75% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.93%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,066 shares rose and 1,787 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index rose 1.55% to 926.05. The index slumped 9.37% in the past five consecutive trading sessions.
Lodha Developers (up 3.31%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.69%), Godrej Properties (up 1.98%), DLF (up 1.81%), Anant Raj (up 1.69%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.31%) advanced.
On the other hand, Sobha (down 2.58%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.74%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.31%) edged lower.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.379 from the previous close of 6.374.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.8650 compared with its close of 86.7025 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.50% to Rs 98,050.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.20% to 98.58.
The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.56% to 4.417.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement rose 42 cent or 0.61% to $69.74 a barrel.
