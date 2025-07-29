Indices trade with decent gains; realty shares advance

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. Investors are closely tracking the ongoing earnings season, tariff situation and developments in the India-US trade deal. The Nifty surged above the 24,800 level.

Realty shares advanced after declining in the past five consecutive trading sessions.

At 14:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 406.81 points or 0.50% to 81,295.84. The Nifty 50 index advanced 143.55 points or 0.58% to 24,824.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.75% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.93%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,066 shares rose and 1,787 shares fell. A total of 180 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 1.55% to 926.05. The index slumped 9.37% in the past five consecutive trading sessions. Lodha Developers (up 3.31%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.69%), Godrej Properties (up 1.98%), DLF (up 1.81%), Anant Raj (up 1.69%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.31%) advanced. On the other hand, Sobha (down 2.58%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.74%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.31%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.08% to 6.379 from the previous close of 6.374. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.8650 compared with its close of 86.7025 during the previous trading session.