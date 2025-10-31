Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd gains for fifth session

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is quoting at Rs 263.1, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.73% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.23% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 263.1, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25791.45. The Sensex is at 84143.13, down 0.31%. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd has risen around 9.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36392.6, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 141.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.48 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 264.31, up 0.73% on the day. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd is up 8.73% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.23% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.