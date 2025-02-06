Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 264.25, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.22% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% jump in NIFTY and a 15.15% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 264.25, up 1.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 6.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33345.45, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 264.8, up 0.84% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 7.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

