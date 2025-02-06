Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd spurts 1.28%

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is quoting at Rs 662.15, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.78% in last one year as compared to a 7.61% drop in NIFTY and a 15.15% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 662.15, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 23600.05. The Sensex is at 77920.62, down 0.45%. Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd has dropped around 13.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33345.45, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66365 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 79.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

