Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd up for third consecutive session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 340.3, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% slide in NIFTY and a 19.35% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 340.3, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24858.35. The Sensex is at 81500.48, up 0.2%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has gained around 2.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35410.7, up 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.85 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 337.6, up 1.99% on the day. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is down 2.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% slide in NIFTY and a 19.35% slide in the Nifty Energy index.