Bosch Ltd gains for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 40320, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% slide in NIFTY and a 11.22% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 40320, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24858.35. The Sensex is at 81500.48, up 0.2%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 24.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23888.35, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77941 shares today, compared to the daily average of 55170 shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 40155, up 0.51% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 15.27% in last one year as compared to a 0.37% slide in NIFTY and a 11.22% slide in the Nifty Auto index. The PE of the stock is 58.63 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.