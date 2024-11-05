Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 4.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 290.67 crore

Net profit of Bharat Seats rose 4.57% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 290.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 285.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

