Pudumjee Paper Products standalone net profit rises 145.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.09% to Rs 202.84 croreNet profit of Pudumjee Paper Products rose 145.28% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.09% to Rs 202.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 180.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales202.84180.96 12 OPM %18.219.84 -PBDT40.2317.91 125 PBT37.0415.08 146 NP27.5711.24 145
