Bharti Airtel arm bags cybersecurity contract from Indian Railways

Bharti Airtel announced that its enterprise arm, Airtel Business has won a multi-year contract from the Indian Railway Security Operations Centre (IRSOC) to provide end-to-end cybersecurity services for India's vast railway network.

The deal underscores Airtels growing presence in securing critical national infrastructure amid rising cyber threats.

Indias railway network, which operates over 13,000 trains daily, serves 20 million passengers, enables millions of digital transactions, and transports more than 1.5 billion tonnes of freight annually, relies heavily on robust digital infrastructure. Airtel Business will implement advanced, centralised security controls to protect sensitive data, including customer identities, payments, ticketing, freight management, train tracking, and signalling systems.

Under the agreement, Airtel Business will design a multi-layered, AI-powered cybersecurity architecture, ensuring a resilient and compliant digital backbone across 26 railway zones and securing operations involving 160,000 employees. The technology stack will combine global best-in-class solutions with cutting-edge Make in India cybersecurity tools, delivering a sovereign, fully compliant ecosystem tailored to protect the countrys critical infrastructure. This contract further positions Airtel Business as a key player in India's digital security space, aligning with the government's vision of strengthening cybersecurity across strategic sectors. Sharat Sinha, CEO & Director Airtel Business, said At Airtel Business, we understand that in todays times of escalating cyber risks, that threaten operational continuity, data integrity and passenger safety, advanced defense mechanisms play a critical role. We are honoured to be chosen by IRSOC as their trusted partner to fortify the security of Indias most complex and large-scale digital infrastructure with vast railway networks and databases. Our robust security layer will advance security efficiency in ticketing and data management, shield all railway digital operations from evolving cyber threats while delivering safe and seamless digital services to millions of daily railway commuters.

Dilip Kumar, EDIP Railway Board, said Due to the increased reliance on digital information and communication technologies for operations, maintenance, production and procurement of assets, cyber security is of the utmost importance. The establishment of IRSOC will help in providing a centralised Security Operations Centre to continuously monitor IR assets, detect and respond to cyber security threats efficiently, gather threat intelligence and ensure proper collaboration with National Cyber Security Agencies. Further, streamlining the operation and maintenance of information technology-related assets will improve service delivery and safeguard the interests of passengers by providing uninterrupted services. Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 15 countries across South Asia and Africa.