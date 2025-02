Bharti Airtel consolidated net profit rises 505.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.08% to Rs 45129.30 crore

Net profit of Bharti Airtel rose 505.24% to Rs 14781.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2442.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 45129.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 37899.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.45129.3037899.5054.5052.2821050.5014312.909346.304238.6014781.202442.20

