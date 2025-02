Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 16.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 2282.25 crore

Net profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 16.61% to Rs 139.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 167.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 2282.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2111.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2282.252111.0810.4112.41231.60256.68184.64218.99139.98167.86

