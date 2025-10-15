Bharti Airtel gains on announcing cloud partnership with IBM

Bharti Airtel rose 1.23% to Rs 1970.10 after the company announced a strategic partnership with IBM to enhance its Airtel Cloud platform.

The collaboration will combine Airtel's cloud infrastructure with IBM's AI and hybrid cloud technologies to support enterprise clients, particularly in regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, and government.

Under the partnership, Airtel Cloud customers can deploy IBM Power Systems as-a-Service, including AI-ready Power11 servers. Airtel will also expand its availability zones in India from four to ten and establish two new multi-zone regions in Mumbai and Chennai.

The move aims to strengthen Airtel's cloud capabilities and help Indian enterprises scale AI workloads securely and efficiently.

Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 600 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. The company also has its presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate entities. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is Indias largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. The telco reported 103.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,948 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 2,925 crore in Q1 FY25. Total revenues increased by 28.5% YoY to Rs 49,463 crore in Q1 June 2025. The growth was driven by strong momentum in both India and Africa. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for the quarter stood at Rs 250 as against Rs 211 in Q1 FY25.