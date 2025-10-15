Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Share India Securities jumps after board approves Rs 50 crore NCD issue

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Share India Securities spurted 8.36% to Rs 148.45 after its Finance Committee approved a Rs 50 crore issue of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company will issue 5,000 secured, rated, and listed NCDs of Rs 1 lakh each. The NCDs will carry a 10.5% annual coupon, paid monthly, and will mature in 712 days. They will be listed on BSE's Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment.

The issue is secured by a pari passu charge on loan receivables, securities for trade, and current assets, backed by promoters personal guarantees. Redemption will happen quarterly in 12.5% instalments.

Share India Securities is a fintech brokerage and financial services group with expertise in algo-trading and a retail investor base. The company serves over 1.8 lakh clients across broking, NBFC, mutual fund, and insurance segments through a network of 369 branches.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 18% to Rs 84 crore while total revenue from operations declined 18% to Rs 341 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

