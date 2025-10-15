Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India to aim on rapid expansion and modernisation of fishing sector

India to aim on rapid expansion and modernisation of fishing sector

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Niti Aayog has come up with a report focussing on rapid expansion and modernisation of Indias fishing sector, along with enhanced market access, as part of a broader agenda to promote the countrys blue economy. It has also emphasised scaling up operations and strengthening monitoring and surveillance mechanisms across the sector. In a report titled Indias Blue Economy, the Niti Aayog highlighted the need for capacity building and research in fisheries. The report stressed that choice of fishing technique should be carefully aligned with the target species, vessel capabilities, and regulatory frameworks that encourage sustainable fishing practices. To further boost domestic fish exports, the report called for establishing a robust framework and addressing critical infrastructure gaps.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

