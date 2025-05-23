Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 May 2025.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 4.55% to Rs 1383 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1076 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd lost 4.46% to Rs 1120. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7874 shares in the past one month.

Gravita India Ltd crashed 3.80% to Rs 1969.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28298 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd pared 3.78% to Rs 836.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75861 shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd plummeted 3.43% to Rs 2206.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10675 shares in the past one month.

