Bharti Airtel opens 100th retail store in Gujarat

Bharti Airtel opened its 100th retail store in Gujarat at Tragad, Ahmedabad, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued expansion across the state. The launch reinforces Airtel's focus on strengthening its offline presence and bringing digital services closer to customers.

With the inauguration of the Tragad store, Airtel now operates in Gujarat across 34 districts, with a strong footprint in key markets such as Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and other fast-growing districts. Gujarat remains a priority market for Airtel, driven by increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, digital entertainment, and personalised service support.

The newly opened store has been designed as a comprehensive service destination, offering customers access to Airtel's full portfolio including high-speed Airtel Wi-Fi, prepaid and postpaid mobile plans, Airtel Digital TV, IPTV services, and digital solutions for small businesses. Experienced Airtel relationship team at the store will provide on the-spot assistance for new connections, upgrades, bill payments, and service queries, ensuring seamless experience.