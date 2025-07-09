Lupin enters into license and supply agreement with Zentiva

For commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol

Lupin (Lupin) and Zentiva Group (Zentiva), a pan-European pharmaceutical company, have entered into a license and supply agreement for commercialization of Lupin's biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol, across multiple markets globally.

This strategic alliance aims to accelerate the availability of high-quality, cost-effective biosimilar Certolizumab Pegol to patients worldwide.

Lupin will be responsible for the development, manufacturing and supply of the product within the agreed territories. Zentiva will oversee commercialization activities outside USA and Canada, predominantly in Europe and CIS markets, where it will leverage its extensive European commercial infrastructure and regulatory expertise. Lupin will undertake commercialization in the remaining regions, including USA and Canada.