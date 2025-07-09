Fischer Medical Ventures acquires mixed-use property in Malacca, Malaysia

Fischer Medical Ventures (FMV) announced the successful acquisition of a landmark mixed-use property in Malacca, Malaysia. Strategically located next to the renowned Mahkota Hospital, the property comprises hotel, commercial, and retail components, and will serve as the foundation for FMV's regional healthcare hub.

This acquisition represents a key milestone in FMV's strategic growth plan to expand its presence across the healthcare value chain. FMV intends to progressively redevelop portions of the property into integrated healthcare facilities, including health screening centers, specialist clinics, and medical suites. The development will also serve as a direct channel to showcase and distribute FMV's advanced medical device solutions to healthcare providers and patients.