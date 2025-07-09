Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage to acquire 100% stake in Sukrut Electric Company

Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage to acquire 100% stake in Sukrut Electric Company

Image
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Quality Power Electrical Equipments and Yash Highvoltage have jointly announced the signing of a Binding Term Sheet to acquire 100% stake in Sukrut Electric Company (SECPL), a Pune-based transformer component manufacturer with a legacy spanning over six decades.

The acquisition is being executed via a complete buyout from a German Multinational. The current promoters for several years have contributed to elevating the company's technical capabilities and global reach.

This transaction brings together two of India's fastest-growing high-voltage equipment players Quality Power, a specialist in High Voltage Power Products and Power Quality solutions, and Yash Highvoltage, a global supplier of condenser-graded bushingsto collaborate on scaling a trusted domestic brand with an international footprint.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fischer Medical Ventures acquires mixed-use property in Malacca, Malaysia

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Shift in hedging behavior reflects anticipation of prolonged dollar weakness: BoE's FSR

Nifty ends below 25,500 level; realty shares tumble

Japanese benchmark ends modestly higher

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story