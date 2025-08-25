JSW Infra appoints J Nagarajan as CFO

JSW Infrastructure announced that its board has approved the appointment of J Nagarajan, deputy chief financial officer (CFO) as CFO with effect from 1st September 2025.

J Nagarajan is a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India. With over 24 years of experience in M&A, strategic finance, project finance, treasury, business planning and F&A, Nagarajan brings deep expertise across core sectors including metals, energy, and infrastructure.

Before joining the company as deputy CFO, he was a key member of the JSW Steel for the past 15 years, wherein he served as CFO of Bhushan Power and Steel (2022 2025), CFO of JSW Ispat Special Products (2019- 2022) and as a senior member of M&A team of JSW Steel.