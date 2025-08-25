Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's forex reserves climb to $695.10 billion

India's forex reserves climb to $695.10 billion

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
India's forex reserves surged by $1.48 billion to $695.10 billion for the week ending August 15, data by the Reserve Bank of India showed on Friday.

For the week ending on August 15, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased $1.92 billion to $585.90 billion.

Gold reserves were down by $2.16 billion to stand at $86.16 billion during the week, the RBI said.

As per the data, India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $15 million at $4.75 billion in the reporting week.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

