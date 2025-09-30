BHEL gains after bagging EPC contracts from MPPGCL

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 1.35% to Rs 237 after the company received a letter of award from Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) for two supercritical thermal power projects in the state.

The contracts cover EPC packages for the 1x660 MW Amarkantak unit 6 and 1x660 MW Satpura unit 12 plants. The scope of work includes supply of equipment, civil works, and erection & commissioning.

The combined order lies between Rs 13,000 crore - Rs 15,000 crore (excluding taxes & duties). Both plants are expected to be completed within 57 months from notification of award (NOA).

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.