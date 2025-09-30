Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL gains after bagging EPC contracts from MPPGCL

BHEL gains after bagging EPC contracts from MPPGCL

Image
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) advanced 1.35% to Rs 237 after the company received a letter of award from Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) for two supercritical thermal power projects in the state.

The contracts cover EPC packages for the 1x660 MW Amarkantak unit 6 and 1x660 MW Satpura unit 12 plants. The scope of work includes supply of equipment, civil works, and erection & commissioning.

The combined order lies between Rs 13,000 crore - Rs 15,000 crore (excluding taxes & duties). Both plants are expected to be completed within 57 months from notification of award (NOA).

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems.

The companys consolidated net loss widened to Rs 445.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.03%, reaching Rs 5,486.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty below 24,650; media shares decline

CFF Fluid Control bags equipment supply contract from Indian Navy

Volumes spurt at Blue Dart Express Ltd counter

Crisil Ratings reaffirms S H Kelkar's rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

NSE IFSC introduces zero-day-to-expiry (0DTE) options contracts on the Nifty 50 index

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story