Nifty below 24,650; media shares decline

The headline equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark. Media shares extended losses for the sixth consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 100.19 points or 0.12% to 80,264.75. The Nifty 50 index lost 30.15 points or 0.12% to 24,604.75.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.46%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,717 shares rose and 2,307 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index fell 1.35% to 1,541.05. The index dropped 5.3% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

Prime Focus Ltd (down 5%), Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 3.95%), PVR Inox Ltd (down 2.36%), Tips Music Ltd (down 2.07%), Sun TV Network Ltd (down 1.34%), Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd (down 0.89%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (down 0.44%) fell. On the other hand, Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.17%), D B Corp (up 1.11%) and Saregama India (up 0.81%) edged lower. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.14% to 6.554 from the previous close of 6.563. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7675 compared with its close of 88.7575 during the previous trading session.