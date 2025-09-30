Nifty below 24,650; media shares decline

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 100.19 points or 0.12% to 80,264.75. The Nifty 50 index lost 30.15 points or 0.12% to 24,604.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.40% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.46%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,717 shares rose and 2,307 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 1.35% to 1,541.05. The index dropped 5.3% in the six consecutive trading sessions.
Prime Focus Ltd (down 5%), Nazara Technologies Ltd (down 3.95%), PVR Inox Ltd (down 2.36%), Tips Music Ltd (down 2.07%), Sun TV Network Ltd (down 1.34%), Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd (down 0.89%) and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (down 0.44%) fell.
On the other hand, Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.17%), D B Corp (up 1.11%) and Saregama India (up 0.81%) edged lower.
Numbers to Track:
The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.14% to 6.554 from the previous close of 6.563.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7675 compared with its close of 88.7575 during the previous trading session.
MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.01% to Rs 115,434.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.21% to 97.74.
The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.17% to 4.134.
In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 38 cents or 0.56% to $67.59 a barrel.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app