Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) added 1.09% to Rs 421.95 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 376.71 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 455.50 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 40.29% year on year to Rs 7,697.72 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 507.70 crore in the quarter, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 608.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses increased 18.08% YoY to Rs 7,415.62 crore in Q1 FY27. The cost of materials & services stood at Rs 5,839.29 crore (up 41.45%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1,506.33 crore (up 2.99% YoY) during the period under review.