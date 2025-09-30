Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BHEL secures EPC works from M.P. Power Generating Company

BHEL secures EPC works from M.P. Power Generating Company

Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received Notifications of Award (NoA) from M.P. Power Generating Company (MPPGCL) for two projects - EPC packages of 1x660 MW Amarkantak Unit no. 6 and 1x660 MW Satpura Unit no. 12 Supercritical Thermal Power Plants in Madhya Pradesh. The projects are expected to be completed within 57 months of the NoA. The value of the orders ranges between Rs 13,000 - 15,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

