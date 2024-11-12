Bhilwara Spinners standalone net profit declines 47.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 3.52 crore

Net profit of Bhilwara Spinners declined 47.83% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3.523.4413.927.270.510.250.500.240.360.69

