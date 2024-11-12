Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 41.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 5.91% to Rs 102.45 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 41.12% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 102.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.4596.73 6 OPM %7.218.20 -PBDT8.807.07 24 PBT7.025.38 30 NP5.563.94 41

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

