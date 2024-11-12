Keltech Energies standalone net profit rises 41.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.91% to Rs 102.45 crore

Net profit of Keltech Energies rose 41.12% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.91% to Rs 102.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.102.4596.737.218.208.807.077.025.385.563.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News