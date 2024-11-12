Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Frontier Capital rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.090.0644.4450.000.040.030.040.030.040.03

