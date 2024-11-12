Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Frontier Capital rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.06 50 OPM %44.4450.00 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33
