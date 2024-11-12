Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Frontier Capital standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Frontier Capital rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.06 50 OPM %44.4450.00 -PBDT0.040.03 33 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.040.03 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Start SIP and Grow Rich: The Magical Formula of SIP + SWP

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 79,650; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco, ONGC lead

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

Trump likely to name a loyalist as Pentagon chief after tumultuous 1st term

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story