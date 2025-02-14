BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit declines 74.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Sales decline 7.59% to Rs 56.82 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 74.83% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 56.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales56.8261.49 -8 OPM %10.7726.18 -PBDT2.7714.06 -80 PBT-1.3411.39 PL NP2.188.66 -75

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

