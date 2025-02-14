BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit declines 74.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.59% to Rs 56.82 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction declined 74.83% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 7.59% to Rs 56.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.56.8261.4910.7726.182.7714.06-1.3411.392.188.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News