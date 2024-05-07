BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit rises 54.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.97% to Rs 67.95 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction rose 54.09% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.97% to Rs 67.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.95% to Rs 30.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 243.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

