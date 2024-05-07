Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit rises 54.09% in the March 2024 quarter

BIGBLOC Construction consolidated net profit rises 54.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 45.97% to Rs 67.95 crore

Net profit of BIGBLOC Construction rose 54.09% to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.97% to Rs 67.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.95% to Rs 30.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 243.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 200.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales67.9546.55 46 243.22200.11 22 OPM %18.4722.79 -23.0924.99 - PBDT14.0210.03 40 51.4546.68 10 PBT11.308.43 34 41.1140.60 1 NP8.665.62 54 30.9030.31 2

First Published: May 07 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

