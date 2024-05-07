Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 36.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 7083.00 croreNet profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 36.42% to Rs 1309.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 960.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 7083.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6296.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.75% to Rs 5577.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4507.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 27916.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24587.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
