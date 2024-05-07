Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 36.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Dr Reddy's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 36.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 7083.00 crore

Net profit of Dr Reddy's Laboratories rose 36.42% to Rs 1309.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 960.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 7083.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6296.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.75% to Rs 5577.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4507.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 27916.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24587.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7083.006296.80 12 27916.4024587.90 14 OPM %25.8524.36 -28.4225.82 - PBDT1972.901644.60 20 8671.007298.70 19 PBT1605.201329.10 21 7201.006048.50 19 NP1309.80960.10 36 5577.904507.30 24

First Published: May 07 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

