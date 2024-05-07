Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 48.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 48.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 13.65% to Rs 601.95 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 48.39% to Rs 70.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 601.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 697.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.90% to Rs 270.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 375.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 2065.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2077.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales601.95697.10 -14 2065.012077.40 -1 OPM %18.2828.94 -19.2926.49 - PBDT105.13191.76 -45 379.57558.52 -32 PBT79.42184.16 -57 283.41495.88 -43 NP70.37136.36 -48 270.50375.18 -28

First Published: May 07 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

