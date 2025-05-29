Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Diamond India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Deep Diamond India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Sales decline 73.53% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Deep Diamond India reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 73.53% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 50.78% to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.451.70 -74 1.262.56 -51 OPM %53.33-20.59 -35.71-9.77 - PBDT0.46-0.02 LP 1.110.59 88 PBT0.45-0.03 LP 1.100.57 93 NP0.35-0.13 LP 0.880.40 120

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

